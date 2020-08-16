Absentee voters in Tulsa County are to be commended for so easily accommodating to new requirements as set forth for the recent election on June 30.
More than 33,000 ballots were mailed out at the request of the voter. More than 22,000 were returned and processed by the staff of the Tulsa County Election Board, all by the required deadline of 7 p.m. on election night.
This is the first election in which those voters who would normally be required to have their ballot notarized could provide a copy of their voter ID, issued by the county election board or a government-issued photo ID.
This could also be provided for physically incapacitated voters who are otherwise required to have their signature witnessed by two people. And, Tulsa County absentee voters completed these instructions with only a 1.5 percentage rejection rate.
Most rejections were because the voter failed to sign their affidavit form, or they failed to provide the required documentation.
A few rejections were from expired drivers licenses, which would also be rejected at a polling place. There were other rejections that were not received by the required deadline and could not be counted.
Mail early to assure your vote will count!
Editor's Note: George Wiland is the chairman of the Tulsa County Election Board.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video