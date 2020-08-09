In recent weeks, there has been so much discussion about what education will look like this fall.
At Tulsa Community College, we are ready for the year ahead.
We leveraged our extensive experience in delivering online courses at TCC as we created a fall schedule with classes taught in four different methods, including both online and face-to face offerings.
Not only do we have the experience, we have intentionally worked in recent months to improve the teaching and learning experience for students.
Behind the scenes, dedicated faculty, faculty mentors and staff gave up their summer break to develop academic content specifically for their specific course delivery.
What you don’t see from the outside are the countless hours spent in recent months designing the best academic experience for students by hundreds of TCC faculty, both full time and adjunct.
Prior to COVID-19, this specialized training for online teaching was already underway but accelerated in spring.
More than 400 full-time faculty members and adjunct instructors have completed the intensive 40-hour training for online teaching.
Some may be hesitant about what education looks like this fall, but I am inspired by these individuals and their dedication to find innovative ways to maintain the focus on student learning.
I hope students do not hit the pause button.
At TCC, we have worked hard with a single focus on creating a safe and engaging student learning experience whether in an online or face-to-face class.
Editor's Note: Angela Sivadon is a provost at TCC.
