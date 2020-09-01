Letter to the Editor: Tulsa BLM mural should stay if it provides comfort

There comes a time when we must pick our battles, weigh the pros and cons of an issue then allow our better angels to put aside our need to be right and lawful in exchange for a little generosity and humility.
I'm referring to the Black Lives Matter mural.
I like the bright yellow lettering. If you saw the HBO series "Watchmen," you noted the big, yellow lettering runs throughout.
The series also depicts the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the hatred of the cowards hiding behind the white robes of the KKK.
I have never experienced hatred in my life. I never had to experience the effects of poverty, joblessness or loss of loved ones due to another's belief that I was less than deserving or even less than human.
If those big yellow letters can uplift the spirits of even a handful of our citizens, let us show the world of our Tulsa generosity, and let it stay.
If it is not properly maintained and respected, then it should be removed.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.