Letter to the Editor: Tulsa Ballet showing grace in midst of a pandemic and political turmoil

Before the Germans completely surrounded Leningrad during World War II, art was removed from the Hermitage and transported out of the city on trains.

The empty frames were left in place on the walls of the museum, a signal to the Russian people that some day civilization and culture would return.

That is the power of the arts. Now in the middle of a pandemic and political turmoil, Tulsa Ballet is providing us beauty, grace, transcendence and healing.

They have done it in a way that is protective of and sensitive to the health and safety of dancers and patrons.

Bravo to Marcello Angelini and the people who make the Tulsa Ballet the treasure it is.

