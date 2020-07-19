Recently, this 68-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. Likewise, I have been immersed in our political drama for almost four years.
Driest June on record, and the horizon looks grim, until, The Tulsa Ballet Theatre's "Rite of Spring" streamed into my life.
In spite of the imminent dystopia, our city's own cultural jewel is shining brighter than ever.
Being quarantined, I was able to enjoy a best-seat view of the live streaming of "Romeo and Juliet." Now I am able to be transfixed by the world-class quality of Angelini's troupe in a time-honored work.
Watching the compelling power and precision of an updated version of a classic piece by Stravinsky, I became aware of the realization that dance and choreography is like sports: records are constantly being broken.
Dancers push themselves and compete to be better and better.
Choreographers build on the shoulders of giants to achieve heights, which are more thrilling than ever.
It may seem that our civilization is being challenged in the great battle of "right and wrong," and "love and hate."
Somehow after the spiritual cleansing of a Tulsa Ballet performance, there may be hope after all.
