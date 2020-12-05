Letter to the Editor: TU football a shining beacon in the city

The people of this city need to give a big shoutout to University of Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery.

We are the smallest Division 1 school playing big-time football.

We’ve beaten top 25 schools and, frankly, should have beaten Oklahoma State University.

We have the absolute best linebacker in the country (Zaven Collins), a third-string quarterback who saved the day against Tulane and the nicest, most fun bunch of athletes who obviously really enjoy each other.

Class acts. Overachievers.

This team embodies everything the city of Tulsa proves to the world every day.

None of this happens without Montgomery. This I know for certain. What a class act! Nice guy and great coach he is. I hope he never leaves.

While it’s a shame that 2020 has ripped the heart out of attendance, that’s no reason to not applaud Montgomery's efforts, the team’s efforts, and what we have in store for next year.

All of us need to step up and buy season tickets for 2021 because this is a team worthy of our support.

Come on, Tulsa, 30,000 fans at the stadium is nothing when the metro population has over 1 million people.