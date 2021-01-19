Letter to the Editor: Truth would have been a better option for Oklahoma lawmakers

Writer Randy Krehbiel's article "Lawmakers miss their mark" on the front page of the Jan. 10 edition is an excellent assessment of the role Oklahoma's congressional representatives played in the U.S. Capitol's tragic events.

Remember Sen. Mitt Romney's remarks after the riot, "The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is to tell them the truth."

Sen. James Lankford and Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin, Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice would have done well to have told the truth to their constituents instead of going along with President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen.

In the Republican Party, Romney has been a lonely voice until he received much applause for his remarks that night.

The Republicans should have been listening to his warnings sooner.

With the exception of Sen. Jim Inhofe, our Oklahoma congressional members chose instead to encourage the doubters.