Letter to the Editor: Trump's poor attitude toward military service

About six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S delivered a devastating blow to Japanese forces. This battle was fought near the tiny Pacific island of Midway.
The strategic victory would not have been possible without our aggressive fighter pilots. Bombs and torpedoes were nearly impossible to deliver effectively.
The secret was to get as close to the target as possible without crashing or being shot down. About 150 pilots lost the gamble.
Effective warriors have to take risks — risks that are likely to end in death or capture.
These risk takers are the heroes who have made winners of our military units, those who have protected our independence and our freedoms. We should honor their memories.
The late Sen. John McCain was an aggressive fighter pilot, and because he was aggressive, he was captured.
In a very public statement, President Donald Trump has said McCain was not a hero. Trump said he liked soldiers who were “not captured.”
He also referred to former President George H. W. Bush as a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.
According to a recent article in The Atlantic magazine, he called the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood “suckers” for getting killed.
What kind of message does this send to our men and women in uniform?
President Trump is clearly unfit to be the commander in chief.
Richard Waddell, Tulsa
Editor's Note: President Donald Trump has denied making the comments reported in The Atlantic and elsewhere.
