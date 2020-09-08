Letter to the Editor: Trump's irresponsible treatment of the Postal Service

Due to the attempts of President Donald Trump and his administration to undermine and cripple the U.S. Postal Service to discourage mail-in voting, it is absolutely essential to return your paper ballots as quickly as possible.
Trump's threat of defunding the Postal Service and to begin removing neighborhood mailboxes and sorting machines from Post Offices during the middle of a pandemic and weeks away from the general election is shameful and irresponsible.
Millions of Americans use the mail every day for personal business. Receiving medication by mail is particularly important to our veterans.
Rural communication is also important.
Ultimately, a non-functioning Postal Service would have a devastating effect on the economy.
Hopefully, Oklahomans will encourage first-time voters to vote despite the obstacles being presented.
It's time for Trump to stop putting large donors in positions of responsibility, and time for Oklahoma's Republican senators and representatives to step up and provide some leadership to their constituents.
Melissa L. Campbell, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!