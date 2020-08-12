Winston Churchill is reported famously to have said, “The Americans can always be trusted to do the right thing — once all other possibilities have been exhausted.”
President Donald Trump and his minions in statehouses across the country seem intent on affirming Churchill’s assertion.
For while leaders of the European Union have taken the necessary steps to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection in their respective countries, Trump has contumaciously continued to disregard proven medical advice and to eschew his responsibility as president to protect the American people.
His negligence and ineptitude have cost tens of thousands of citizens their lives, and now, by demanding that schools open in the midst of a raging pandemic, he appears determined to sacrifice as well legions of school children for the sake of his re-election.
Had he followed Angela Merkel’s example in Germany, Trump could have proven Churchill wrong.
Instead, he tries to gaslight us with anti-science claptrap and farcical flapdoodle about the coronavirus and, incredibly, implores us to give him four more years to preside over his American carnage.
Frank Jones, Tulsa
