Letter to the Editor: Trump's delay in vaccine delivery was accurate

The letter accuses the media of “dumping on” President Donald Trump and defends his declining to accept the option for an additional 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the initial 200 already ordered.

The letter’s rationale is that 200 million doses are more than adequate since the U.S. population is approximately 350 million.

To be effective, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine requires a second dose four weeks after the first. Thus, 200 million doses are 26.6% of the requirement for protecting 350 million persons.

The risk of inadequate vaccine because subsequent candidate vaccines may not meet regulatory requirements or because of other unpredictable impediments would be preventable morbidity and mortality.