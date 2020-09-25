Letter to the Editor: Trump's administration full of controversial characters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump recently added a doctor who has no background in infectious diseases or epidemiology to the Coronavirus Task Force.

He is a neuroradiologist by training at Stanford University. Over 70 researchers and doctors from Stanford's medical school signed a letter accusing the doctor of embracing and endorsing "falsehoods and misrepresentations of science."

He has expressed doubt on the use of face masks to reduce virus spread and has appeared to support "herd immunity," allowing unmitigated spread.

He has appeared with Trump at recent task force briefings while Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have been sidelined. Meanwhile, Trump continues his superspreader rallies without masks or social distancing.

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency has eliminated dozens of regulations without justification in most cases. He is a former coal industry lobbyist.

A recent Trump appointee to a top position at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is a climate-change denier.

This is only a partial list of questionable appointments by the president.