In the July 18 letter “Trump has failed in the pandemic response,” the writer detailed how the president has failed Americans.
President Donald Trump has also failed the world.
The Trump administration notified Congress this month that the U.S. is formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization. Their failure to cooperate would put millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide at risk to contract COVID-19, not to mention the impact on routine immunizations programs.
Millions of children are depending on WHO to deliver life-saving health interventions.
Without WHO, long-standing U.S. and global investments in polio eradication and measles elimination could be erased.
In the past 30 years, the number of wild polio virus cases has decreased by 99.9%.
Now is the time for Congress to ask critical questions about how the administration’s decision will affect U.S. public health including its immunization priorities that ultimately saves lives worldwide and protects U.S. citizens.
This past week, 34 senators sent a letter to Trump, urging him to reverse his short-sighted and counter-productive decision to withdraw the U.S. from WHO.
Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and Congressman Kevin Hern should stand up for WHO. We should be engaged with WHO and also contribute to global assistance programs like Gavi and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria in our next COVID-19 relief package.
If not, COVID-19 will continue to spread worldwide, and Americans will remain in grave danger.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video