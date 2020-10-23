 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Trump to blame

Utter madness!

We rightfully give our military veterans honor and thanks for their sacrifices in preserving our country’s safety. In the midst of the pandemic, we each have the opportunity to do our own part to save lives and make our country better. Mask-wearing and social distancing are proven to limit virus spread and save lives. If not following the guidelines, you are showing that the safety and lives of you family and friends is not worth a minor inconvenience.

And when President Donald Trump ignores and ridicules his own experts and encourages large rally crowds, he is likely responsible for thousands of COVID-19 cases. A report in early August by his own health experts indicated that extensive mask wearing could save 66,000 lives between then and Dec. 1!

We must do better! If our leader won’t lead, then each of us must do our part.

Dennis Loegering, Broken Arrow

