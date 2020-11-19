Letter to the Editor: Trump, Republicans need to face reality

As soon as President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, he continued his run for 2020. His mantra has always been, "The election is rigged if I don't win."

He clearly did not win, with more than 5 million votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden.

There has been no evidence of any fraud or rigged election.

The fraud is Trump and most of the GOP by not congratulating the rightful winner. By stonewalling this process, we can't go forward.

This is not only ridiculous but dangerous for our country.

Trump has not even governed for the past couple of weeks; he just tweets and pouts because he knows he lost.

Most of the GOP are not conducting themselves with any integrity or respect for the system.

Let's move on for our democracy; that's the reality.

Deb Krans, Tulsa

