In the article, “In Ohio, Trump claims Biden opposes God” (Aug. 7), the story does not mention the god that President Donald Trump says Joe Biden opposes.
In the U.S., there are a plethora of gods; only one of whom is the Christian God.
It should be noted, that at the dawn of Christianity, the most popular god was the Roman God Jupiter; and that any Roman who decided that they preferred the Christian God was categorized an atheist.
Today, there are a wide variety of gods; the Jewish God (who never had a son) the Hindu gods (multiple); a Mormon God (whose son visited what is now Missouri); a Native American God (Earth) the Muslim God (who picked Muhammad to be his primary messenger) and more recently, a secular humanist pantheist God, known as SHP.
Because I’m SHP, believing God, nature and the universe are all the same, I was falsely accused while a candidate for elected office of being an atheist.
Even though I was the only candidate able to prove the existence of God, Trump would have probably have claimed that I too opposed God.
Trump is advised, whenever he attacks another person’s god, to describe the god in whom he believes, as well as the reasons why his opponent’s god is less believable than his is.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
