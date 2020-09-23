Letter to the Editor: Trump needs to pay attention to the environment

I voted for the President Donald Trump team and have been very pleased with the positive results of tax cuts and withdrawal of unproductive alliances.
However the melting of the Siberian permafrost and forest blazes worldwide have raised the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere more than double in my lifetime.
The carbon dioxide level is melting ice caps and causing drastic changes.
This is not a hoax. It is directly related to burning of fossil fuels with no restraints.
I do encourage the Trump team to get back to problem-solving, not denial.
If the Democrats wave this banner, it will break our singular union, enriching them and their cronies only.
R.S. Smith, Tulsa
