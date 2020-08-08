Back when he was campaigning, President Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp in Washington.
Obviously, early on, the drain got clogged.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Back when he was campaigning, President Donald Trump promised to drain the swamp in Washington.
Obviously, early on, the drain got clogged.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
Supplying Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Concrete Driveways, Sidewalks & Patios! Also tear out & replace & haul gravel. You need the best! References. BBB. Free Estimate. 918-402-6148
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.