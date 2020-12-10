Letter to the Editor: Trump making up facts to fit his fraud claims

In a Nov. 30 letter (“Reform voting process at the federal level”), the writer states: “There are tens of millions of voters (including myself) who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump, and we now live in a banana republic.”
Further, it states: "Indeed there is evidence that massive election fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.”
These two sentences bring to mind the famous 1983 quote of former U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”
Trump supporters are entitled to believe that the recent election was stolen from him. But when they state that there is evidence of massive election fraud, they are making up their own set of facts.
Trump is a main promoter of this claim.
One of the key terms the writer uses is “evidence.” However, none of the Trump lawyers have been able to produce even a tidbit of such evidence in their 30-plus lawsuits.
Even Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.” (“Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud,” Dec. 1).
As I see it, America is divided by those who live in the world of fantasy and those who live in the world of reality. I choose to live in the latter, as painful as it sometimes is.
John Harlan, Tulsa
