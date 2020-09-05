Letter to the Editor: Trump is not the cause of nation's divisiveness

It's obvious that most of the Tulsa World readers get their information from the mainstream media.
The emphasis is that President Donald Trump is causing the chaos and divisiveness our country is now experiencing.
In reality, this all was started by the people who did not, and still do not, want to accept the 2016 presidential election results.
As we all know, there is a presidential election in November and the choice will be ours to elect a 50-year politician and his socialist agenda or reelect Trump to continue with capitalist opportunities.
We need to remind ourselves that Democrats want higher taxes, Medicare for all, defund and/or abolish the police, no guns, no border walls, no pro-life and no religious freedom.
It's all about them wanting power.
Major issues involve the pandemic and the economy.
While the left was impeaching him, Trump was assembling a task force to combat this virus. The economy, which he created, took a hit but is recovering.
Whether you like our president or not, we need to focus on his past as well as future accomplishments, which are second to none.
Remember, power in the wrong hands can be devastating and irreversible.
