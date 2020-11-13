Letter to the Editor: Trump is a sore loser

In the 2016 election, the television networks "called the race" for President Donald Trump.

I didn't hear any complaints about calling the race for Trump. Now I hear that calling the race for President-elect Joe Biden caused Trump to lose in 2020.

In 2016, the polls favored Hillary Clinton. When Trump won, there was no claim that the polling system contributed her loss.

When Trump won in 2016, mail-in and absentee ballots were included in his total. If those votes were good, then why aren't they good now?

If "Big Media and Big Tech" were able to keep Trump from winning in 2020, why weren't they able to keep him from winning in 2016?

How did the election process work so good in 2016, but the same process become so fraudulent in 2020?

When Trump won, his supporters were fine with the system. Now that he lost, the same system is corrupt. I bet the Trump supporters would be celebrating if he won this time. But since he lost, they claim the system is rigged.

When I was young, I played Monopoly with a friend who behaved this way, but only when he lost.