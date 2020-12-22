Letter to the Editor: Trump has not been good for the nation

In response to a recent letter pertaining to what President Donald Trump has done for the country, yes he has done so much ("Media to blame for Trump leaving office," Dec. 11).

Sadly, to say what he has done is not good for the country.

He had no response to the COVID-19 pandemic, complete denial. We know there was a contingency plan that another president had in place.

Also, he has divided this nation beyond repair, and it will stay that way at least for decades.

He did more for this nation than any of the three previous presidents as a chronic untruth teller. He made the phrase, "How do you know if politician is lying? His lips are moving" come true.

And I would be willing to bet he has been on the golf course more than the previous presidents, combined.

Yes, he done so much more!

Eric Johnson, Tulsa