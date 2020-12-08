Letter to the Editor: Trump has never been able to prove voter fraud

Why is there even any discussion about voting irregularities? Has everyone forgotten that in 2017, President Donald Trump ordered the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, led by Kris Kobach, to investigate any and all voting integrity questions?

This commission spent nearly a year investigating voter fraud before it was disbanded without any fanfare.

The reason it went away quietly was that the results of the investigation did not agree with their pre-ordained outcome.

The only organized voter fraud that could document was in one district of North Carolina, where the GOP was illegally harvesting ballots. This resulted in a new election.

Simply stated, there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The “ballot dumps” that Trump keeps citing are merely the tabulations of the absentee ballots.

Gerry Smythe, Broken Arrow

