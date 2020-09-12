Letter to the Editor: Trump has history of calling war heroes names

My late brother, 1st Lt. Jack Stanley Coombes, was a Vietnam veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart who was laid to rest on Memorial Day in 1979.
He was neither a "sucker" nor a "loser." The loser is any fool who would dare call him those ugly names.
Supporters of President Donald Trump have questioned the accuracy of reports confirmed by multiple news outlets that he ever made such comments, claiming there is no audio or video record of him using those words.
But there is audio and video of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary debates calling Sen. John McCain a "loser" for being captured by the North Vietnamese when his plane was shot down.
Those are bold words from a man who avoided military service through wealth and power, claiming dubious bone spurs.
Editor's Note: President Donald Trump said this about Sen. John McCain in July 2015 to conservative pollster Frank Luntz: “He lost (the 2008 election), so I never liked him as much after that because I don’t like losers ... He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump denies media reports that he called military troops killed in action with derogatory terms.
