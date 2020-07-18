President Donald Trump has failed in the virus pandemic.
He was told about it by the Pentagon in December, and top advisors warned him in January.
He has blamed the Democrats. He called it a hoax. He has misled the whole country. Recently, he said 99% of the cases were harmless.
After pushing to open up, the conservative state governors (and some Democrats) opened and now the virus is rising.
He is now pressing for schools to open up.
In the school district where I taught for 27 years, several rooms are small and would contain about 25% of students. It would require maybe more teachers and rooms.
In holding his rallies with unmasked people, Trump breaks his oath of office.
Vice President Mike Pence says it's a matter of free speech, but I disagree. A person contracting the virus at a rally could go infect many others.
When are Republicans going to speak up?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video