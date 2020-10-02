Letter to the Editor: Trump has dishonored veterans and military troops

I have endured all I can of President Donald Trump’s arrogant and demeaning verbal treatment of our nation’s active duty and veteran military personnel.

More specifically, I refer to disparaging and frankly nasty remarks he made about the late senator and prisoner of war John McCain, as well as more recent mean-spirited comments about other veterans and active duty personnel.

Many privileged young men manage to avoid getting drafted, especially during the Vietnam War. I don’t wish to discuss whether Trump was a draft dodger or not.

What I do take great offense to is his calling service members losers and suckers.

Further, because he avoided military service, he thinks he is smarter than those of us who served our country, especially in Vietnam.

Fifty years ago, I spent a year in Southeast Asia as an infantry officer and helicopter pilot. I consider myself extremely lucky to have survived that experience, avoiding death and physical/mental damage.

Not the same can be said for tens of thousands of other soldiers, some of whom I knew and others I still know well.