Letter to the Editor: Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his international work

After a few inflammatory headlines and various other anti-Donald Trump screeds in the letters to the editor, I am once again compelled to cry out to any sliver of reason remaining in my city and state.

The word “systemic” has been used a lot lately. I will call attention to the systemic resistance to a duly elected president from most of the Washington establishment that led to useless, expensive, seditious witch-hunts.

And yet Trump has accomplished more domestically and internationally than almost any other president.

He truly deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his initiatives for reconciliation in the Middle East and the Balkans whereas President Barack Obama got one essentially for just being cool.

While headlines and thoughtful people decry Trump’s character, the legacy of Obama has resulted in the most division in the country since 1865.

What is the alternative to Trump? Joe Biden is a puppet who wouldn’t last long.

With Democrats you get horribly mismanaged cities and states. You get anarchy and domestic terrorism with excuses and facilitation from their leaders.