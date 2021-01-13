Letter to the Editor: Trump as political televangelist

Donald Trump is a political televangelist.

Like those Christian charlatans of the airwaves, he attached himself onto something good and used it for his own self-serving opportunities.

He followed the same recipe of convincing followers that the path to prosperity was to worship him and follow his ideologies. But like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, his empire has now come crashing down.

Farewell and good riddance. It's time to get back to a functioning democracy.

