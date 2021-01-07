Letter to the Editor: Trump acts like a spoiled child

President Donald Trump is the worst kind of loser: like a spoiled baby throwing a temper tantrum when he can't get his way.

His false claims of a rigged election with voter fraud would have been disproven by the more than 50 lawsuits that were thrown out by state and federal courts for lack of supporting evidence.

Even the lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans heard by the U.S. Supreme Courts was thrown out without any dissenting votes.

Trump continues to scream foul, riling up his base and continuing to collect a $250 million for his political action committee so he can hang around.

It's a pity these people are being used for Trump's personal gain and not that of the country to continue festering a scab on the democratic election process

His appointee to head cybersecurity for his administration, Christopher Krebs, stated, "The truth is in the votes," and added that the election was the most secure and credible of any presidential election.

So Trump fired him.

Trump's attorney general, William Barr, said that he could find no significant evidence of voter fraud.

So Trump threatened to fire him, before he resigned.