Letter to the Editor: Trump acting like demagogue with Post Office position

President Donald Trump blatantly admits that he is starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the election ("Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes," Aug. 14).
How long will U.S. citizens allow this demagogue to continue these antics? I trust that the Nov. 3 election will end it.
I and most Christians agree that God placed Trump in the office of the president; nothing happens except through God and by his will.
However, if God put him in, he can also take him out just as easily.
