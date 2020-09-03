Letter to the Editor: Treatment of two gunman show depth of racism

The editorial column by Rex Huppke is a clear and poignant reminder of just how racist our country is ("Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse and Kenosha's vivid example of American racism," Aug. 29).
If 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with his assault-style rifle had been Black, he wouldn't be alive today. But he is white, allegedly trying to help calm the rioting that occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
In doing so, he shot and killed two people and severely injured another.
Why did police officers supposedly look the other way when they saw Rittenhouse carrying an assault-style rifle in public?
He's white, that's why. How fair is that?
A. Joan Soderfelt, Tulsa
