COVID Briefing

Dr. Bruce Dart, head of the Tulsa Health Department, makes remarks during a COVID-19 briefing in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

I want to extend a big apology from the state of Oklahoma to Dr. Bruce Dart in how he was cut out of the meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx.

What a slap in the face, and I was totally embarrassed by his treatment. Our elected officials really showed their backsides.

I thank Dart for his constant and stable information concerning COVID-19.

I hope he doesn't let them suppress his opinion! Oklahomans still rely on Dart and thank him for all of the countless underappreciated hours he has worked.

Thank you Dr. Dart!

