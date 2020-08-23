I want to extend a big apology from the state of Oklahoma to Dr. Bruce Dart in how he was cut out of the meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx.
What a slap in the face, and I was totally embarrassed by his treatment. Our elected officials really showed their backsides.
I thank Dart for his constant and stable information concerning COVID-19.
I hope he doesn't let them suppress his opinion! Oklahomans still rely on Dart and thank him for all of the countless underappreciated hours he has worked.
Thank you Dr. Dart!
