Letter to the Editor: Transitioning away from fossil fuel energy necessary

About a century or so ago, we went through two revolutionary paradigm shifts.

One was from horses and buggies to the internal combustion engine. The other shift was from wicks and whale-oil lamps to light bulbs.

Our ancestors didn’t really need buggies or lanterns, but they did need transportation and illumination, and replacing the old with the new brought untold advances to our society and economy.

Today, President Donald Trump says we need to subsidize oil, gas and coal. But those are dying technologies.

Sooner or later, they will run out because they can’t be replenished. What we need is energy, and fossil fuel people will realize that they are really not coal-gas-oil people, but energy people.

If they want to make money, they will need to jump into new technologies.

Gaining profits from new ways will be much more of an incentive to them than feeding at the public trough, because that is how capitalism works.

Furthermore, we do not need to extract every last bit of oil, coal and gas, just as our ancestors did not need to harvest every last whale.

Who in their right mind pours good resources into slowly dying industries?