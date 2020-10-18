Letter to the Editor: TPS shouldn't reopen

According to the latest news reports about the White House Coronavirus Task Force numbers, most of Oklahoma is in the red zone.

We have been there since July.

Why is Tulsa Public Schools contemplating opening schools? Sure, some kids and their parents don't like online school.

But the alternative is bleak because a person might die.

Superintendent Deborah Gist needs to get a backbone and relay the fact that as long gas we remain in the red zone, TPS will not reopen.

