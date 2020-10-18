 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: TPS shouldn't reopen

TPS First Day

East Central Junior High School teacher Jonnatan Montes talks with Tulsa Public schools superintendent Deborah Gist in an empty classroom in Tulsa, OK, August 31, 2020. 

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

According to the latest news reports about the White House Coronavirus Task Force numbers, most of Oklahoma is in the red zone. 

We have been there since July.

Why is Tulsa Public Schools contemplating opening schools? Sure, some kids and their parents don't like online school. 

But the alternative is bleak because a person might die. 

Superintendent Deborah Gist needs to get a backbone and relay the fact that as long gas we remain in the red zone, TPS will not reopen.

