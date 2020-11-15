Letter to the Editor: TPS in-person learning decision 'irresponsible'

I have four kids in Tulsa Public Schools. I love the TPS district.

The teachers and staff are exceptional, and I can't imagine a better place for our kids.

I have to say though, I’m completely disappointed in the school board’s actions.

I was already disappointed in TPS’s decision to return to in-person learning, especially after we reached more than 7,500 cases in the past 72 hours.

I feel like the decision is irresponsible and dangerous.

While the virus may not be as harmful to children (though we still don’t know the long-term issues that accompany the virus), many TPS kids live in multi-generational households.

By exposing these kids, the district is putting lives at risk back at home.

The more insulting part of all of this is that board members are still meeting remotely – while voting to put our teachers, staff and kids lives in danger.

Board members won’t even attend a meeting for two hours in person while asking our teachers and students to return in person.