Letter to the Editor: TPS causing more damage for students being closed

I live in Tulsa and have a 6-year-old who attends Bell Elementary, and distance learning is not giving her the education she deserves.

The more time that schools are closed the more damage that is being allowed to happen to the children.

A petition has been created, and it has received a lot of support. (http://chng.it/Fk9d4dnJ).

When I read the comments, it broke my heart. What this is doing to everyone is unacceptable.

What's being ignored is we have viruses all the time, and we don't lock down. Our children need normalcy back.

Tulsa County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart has all these statistics and numbers, what about the damage being done to our children?

All area districts are open but Tulsa Public Schools. The surrounding districts have opened with safeguards and figured out how to make it work.