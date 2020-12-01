Letter to the Editor: Touched by story from view of frontline workers

The Nov. 22 article "Frontline workers 'feel like we've failed'" was very well written.

If for any reason members of our community have been lax in consistently using the three "Ws" during this pandemic, I would hope they would read this!

I was touched by the point of view of the frontline health care workers whose perspectives on the magnitude of COVID-19 is unique and deeply concerning.

We are in the holiday season, and it is my hope that more of us would think about these precious caregivers on the frontline of this epidemic before we act selfishly by not protecting ourselves and others.

May we show our concern for others during critical health crisis. Choose to pay attention to the safety of others and to ourselves.

When the crisis is past us, we can enjoy our individual freedoms every day.

Sally Jones, Sand Springs