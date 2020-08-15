The sermon series at my church in Jenks this month is titled “What the World Needs Now is Love,” a very timely message.
In the Bible, Jesus shared the two most important commandments, the second being that we are to love our neighbor as ourselves.
There are no qualifiers in that message, black or white, male or female, or in this season, Republicans or Democrats. Just love your neighbor!
But we are being subjected or bombarded by hate in its various forms at every turn.
It seems that the media in all its forms are on a mission to destroy human relationships, families, cities and this nation by mostly focusing on dissension, protests (by its very meaning this is a negative) and divisiveness.
I do include the oxymoronic social media.
Immediately after 9/11 we were a united nation. How far we have come?
If "United we stand, divided we fall" is correct, can a mighty fall be far behind for this country?
I am very afraid for our country and our people.
Just as we are social distancing, I find myself media distancing. I check for headlines and keep an eye on the weather, but limit myself to all the hate and vitriol.
My television programs are those of the 1960s and 1970s.
It is more than OK for each of us to be different.
I can guarantee you that the world would not be better off with 300 billion people who think or look only like Martha S. Kuzilik.
