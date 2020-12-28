Letter to the Editor: Tired of slanted national news

The Tulsa World uses scripture to emphasize the opinion standard, but what standard is used?

I really want to read honest reporting, but it is biased and weak on fact.

Have any of Joe Biden's issues really been emphasized and followed up? As a recent opinion letter stated, The Associated Press starts a story denying that there has been any issues with voting in select states.

Why does the Tulsa World deny instead of investigating and weakly stating there are no issues?

There seems to be an agenda the Tulsa World is following, and it does not match the way many Oklahomans feel by the way the vote has turned out the last few presidential elections.

If our votes are nullified by unverified mail-in votes from other states, should that not be followed up?

I am proud our attorney general stood up for Oklahomans instead of feebly stating nothing was wrong as the Tulsa World is publishing.

The Tulsa World is supposed to be our voice, but it is nowhere close on this matter and other national matters. If it were, it would be reported instead of being subservient to the mainstream media.

I am constantly disappointed by slanted views.