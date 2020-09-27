Letter to the Editor: Time to review the Medicare Part D options

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is that time of the year again; Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage open enrollments begins Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7.

It is very important for all seniors on Medicare to review their Part D prescription drug coverage every year to ensure they are getting the most effective coverage for the price.

This review is important because each year the insurance companies can change their premium rates, the drugs they cover and the copay the enrollee pays.

So the plan you are on in 2020 may not be the best plan for you in 2021.

There is free counseling help available from LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa's leading United Way agencies. LIFE has qualified counseling staff and volunteers to help.

And the counseling is available by appointment; so no need to spend hours waiting at a "first come first served" location.

Due to COVID-19, limited appointments will be held in person as in past years, but scheduled telephone appointments are also encouraged.

Just call 918-664-9000, extension 1189, to make an appointment for your free, personal in-person or over-the-telephone review session.