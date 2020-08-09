When Vision 2025 was being put together, I appeared before the City Council and presented a proposal for a citywide free wifi system.
I have a background in telecommunications and have built and operated a number of such systems and represent a company that provides broadband wireless services in rural Kansas.
Using the 185 or so storm siren poles and transceivers at a small number of locations, it would be possible for anyone with a laptop to access the internet from just about anywhere in the city.
I was told that the idea was the most popular of all of the proposals made, but it did not make the cut.
I suggest that it is time to take another look at making access to the internet available to everyone.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video