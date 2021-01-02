Letter to the Editor: Time to move on and recognize Biden as president

When it comes time to ratify the votes of the Electoral College, I ask our Oklahoma congressional delegation to please, please not do anything to embarrass the state of Oklahoma.

The U.S. has a process by which we elect our presidents. That process has been followed.

The majority of the popular votes were for Joe Biden. The Electoral College cast the majority of their votes for Joe Biden.

There have been numerous lawsuits and allegations of fraud. None have proven to have any merit.

There have been state recounts, which have not shown voter fraud.

Now is the time to move on.

Joe Biden won the national election. Donald Trump lost.

Please, when it is time to vote, act with dignity and moral ethics. To do anything else would only serve to further divide our country.

Please lead by setting a good example.