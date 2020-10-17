 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Time to defund Epic Charter Schools

Epic

The Epic Charter Schools facility at 3810 S. 103rd East Ave. in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. 

 MATT BARNARD, TULSA WORLD

The time has probably come for the state to defund Epic Charter School for many reasons including their non-cooperation with the state auditor and inspector and other regulatory agencies.

Any agency that accepts public money must be absolutely open with state regulators.

There are other reasons of course.

They should not be spending public money for advertising or lawyers helping to protect and hide them from public review.

Their owners have become millionaires running a public educational operation while no state educational personnel receive anywhere near that level of compensation.

