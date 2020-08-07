Without facts, knee-jerk prejudicial opinions prevail in the letters to the editor.
In the letter, "Narrow definition of pro-life by the Republican Party (Aug. 3)," it asks, in part, "Why doesn’t the Republican Party support Black life?”
The question doesn't deserve an answer.
The letter claims Republicans "pick and choose" amendments to bills as if Democrats don’t pick and choose.
It also claims Republicans are pro-white and not pro-life about COVID-19 and public schools schools because Republicans go to private schools.
These comments are stereotypical and perpetuate racism, divisiveness and ignorance.
More time needs to be spent explaining why vandalism, violence, murder and mayhem in certain Democrat-managed cities is considered acceptable behavior.
Better yet, work toward realistic solutions to end it.
Acquiescence fears to speak lest they’re shouted down, fired, silenced, character assassinated or physically harmed.
This is neither left or right, Democrat or Republican.
A virus-like element has infected the democratic republic of America.
It’s time to decide if we are going to passively accept the uninformed stereotypical ranting mantras that perpetuates divisiveness, distrust and hate.
Or do we courageously act to seek the facts, speak the truth and take responsible action to ensure that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness continues in U.S.?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video