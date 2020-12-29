Letter to the Editor: Time for presidential election to reflect popular vote

The Dec. 15 front page made me smile: "States electors vote for Trump." As if that were news.

Buried on page A6: "Biden clears 270 vote mark as electors affirm win".

It seems that our new president-elect winning is not as important as Donald Trump getting Oklahoma's votes.

This year's circus shows that changes need to be made to the Electoral College.

Either elect the president by popular vote or split the electors in each state based on the percentage of the vote he or she receives as is currently done in Nebraska and Maine.

In either case, every voter in the country would feel his or her vote counted.

David Schramme, Claremore