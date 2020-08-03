Why can't the Oregon governor call out the National Guard to defend Portland and the state against federal border patrol, also known as President Donald Trump's storm troopers?
Confine the federal agents to their marginally legitimate area of responsibility, like the block around the federal courthouse, but no more?
They want to defend federal property, well that stops at the sidewalk.
Isn't that the very point of a well-regulated militia? To defend against tyranny of the crown? With arms if needed?
Trump's bully boys don't hesitate to beat up on defenseless moms standing arm-in-arm and dads armed only with leaf blowers.
But, they'll probably scurry away like the cowards they are if they had real American soldiers standing up against them.
Call out the National Guard to defend the people of Oregon and their Constitutional rights.
I may just be a dumb Okie, halfway across the country, but seems to me it's time.
Tom Neal, Tulsa
