Letter to the Editor: Time for Oklahoma's congressional leaders to publicly recognize President-elect Joe Biden

Free and fair elections that can be trusted by the American people are the very foundation of our democracy.

Partisanship certainly has a place in our system of elections, but after the election has taken place it is time for all Americans to come together and support the winner.

We have conducted a presidential election and there is a clear winner and a clear loser.

The inaction by Oklahoma's senators and congressional members in recognizing the president-elect is causing our democracy to suffer its greatest damage of our lifetimes.

Their actions dishonor the veterans who served to preserve our democracy. We stood up, volunteered and toed the mark.

Like our elected leaders, we have sworn to “support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Elected officials have stepped into the arena, and they have failed the test. They clearly lack the intestinal fortitude to stand up for what they know to be true.

I have no doubt that they know who won the election and that there is no evidence of a concerted effort in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Arizona to throw the election.