Letter to the Editor: Time for EPA reset

Kudos to the six previous chiefs of the Environmental Protection Agency for denouncing the current policies of that agency.
Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, former Administrator Scott Pruitt and his successor, Andrew Wheeler, the agency has transformed from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Environmental Destruction Agency.
Current EPA policy would further degrades the environment rather than help the reversal of climate change. The agency that was created and once was dedicated to improving our environment. The change is mind-boggling to me.
Just as disturbing is the seemingly lack of action by citizens to allow this path of the EPA to continue.
Hopefully, the call from previous EPA chiefs to reset the agency will be a starting point to reclaim the title of Environmental Protection Agency.
Philip Bissett, Henryetta
