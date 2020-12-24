Letter to the Editor: Time for Christians to lead by example

One of the stories of this Christmas season is that of “No room at the inn” for the holy family.

How ironic it would be for those of us who are Christians to find ourselves presenting to the hospitals needing a room, yet to find them full.

Christians are called to love one another and to serve the least among us. Masking offers a concrete example and witness to that love of other that we are called to.

It is my hope that those who call themselves believers, followers and disciples would lead by example. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands often, keep gatherings small, and in time, vaccinate.

Too many of our leaders will not lead; this is an opportunity for followers to lead.

