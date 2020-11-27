Letter to the Editor: This, too, will pass

This has truly been a heck of a year with all these messed up events happening.
But, in the end all that really matters is that in these dark times we must keep our heads high and believe that everything will be OK.
There’s a tomorrow that will always come and that’s something we will never lose.
